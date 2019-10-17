Indicted: Abilene woman charged with Capital Murder of pregnant victim also accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman charged with the Capital Murder of a pregnant victim and her unborn child has been indicted for allegations of sexually abusing a 6-year-old.

Casey Kennedy was indicted Thursday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to allegations that were initiated in October 2018.

Court documents state a 6-year-old child told a CPS investigator Kennedy sexually assaulted him, then described various instances of abuse.

The child said, “when he tried to stop Kennedy while she was doing this that Kennedy slapped his hand away,” according to the documents.

CPS began investigating after the child’s aunt noticed he was engaging his sister and other kids at school in inappropriate sexual behavior, and the documents state he also made allegations to the aunt that he was sexually abused by Kennedy.

The documents state the child was reluctant to tell the investigator what happened because, “he said it was a ‘secret’ and the it was ‘bad’.

Kennedy and two of her roommates, Alexander Lopez and Courtney Whitley, are all accused of beating and assaulting 24-year Kelly Holder and her unborn child to death in August.

They told investigators they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.”

All three suspects remain in jail for Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.

