Indicted: Four suspects connected to Lake Fort Phantom homicide

From left to right: Blake Britner, Ashley Alaniz, Roger ‘Scotty’ Wilson, and George Frosch. All four suspects have been indicted for Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to the death of Priscilla Limon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects have been indicted for Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to a homicide at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in May.

Blake Britner, Ashley Alainz, Roger ‘Scotty’ Wilson, and George Frosch were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to the death of Priscilla Limon.

Investigators believe she was abducted from a street in Taylor County at the beginning of May, then was held at a home, tied up, and “terrorized and beaten”, with the four suspects participating in the crime.

Limon eventually died from trauma consistent with suffocation and her body was found in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River several days after she went missing.

In an exclusive interview with KTAB and KRBC news, Frosch spoke out from jail, claiming he is innocent and describing what he knows about what happened.

EXCLUSIVE: Abilene felony kidnapping suspect claims innocence, asks remaining fugitives to surrender

So far, none of the suspects have been directly charged for Limon’s death but investigators say additional charges are pending.

This article will be updated when the latest information is released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this case.