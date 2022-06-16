Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
George Richard Putt – Injury to Elderly
Adrian Nobles – Burglary of a Habitation
Jose Arias – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence
Cadie Lynn Lester – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Gloria Ann Santibanez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dimitrik Lewis – Harassment of Public Servant
Kyvonic Keydrell Shivers – Assault Family Violence
Johnny Curtis – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jimmy Beaver – Possession of Methamphetamine
Daniel Curtis Fox – Assault Family Violence Joseph Wesley Bertelson – Sexual Performance by Child
Roman Herrera – Injury to Child
Brandon Carl Pihl – Burglary of Habitation, Assault Family Violence, Injury to a Child
Wesley Dunyale Williams – Indecency with a Child
Melissa Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Ruben Aguirre Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Rena Lynn Arrazola – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Joe Angel Ramirez – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Alvin Joe Bridges – Aggravated Assault
Martin Chavez-Villanueva – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Joedy Alexander Gray – Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft
Jami Bailey – Possession of Methamphetamine