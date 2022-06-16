Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

George Richard Putt – Injury to Elderly



Adrian Nobles – Burglary of a Habitation



Jose Arias – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol



Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence



Cadie Lynn Lester – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Gloria Ann Santibanez – Possession of Methamphetamine



Dimitrik Lewis – Harassment of Public Servant



Kyvonic Keydrell Shivers – Assault Family Violence



Johnny Curtis – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jimmy Beaver – Possession of Methamphetamine



Daniel Curtis Fox – Assault Family Violence Joseph Wesley Bertelson – Sexual Performance by Child



Roman Herrera – Injury to Child



Brandon Carl Pihl – Burglary of Habitation, Assault Family Violence, Injury to a Child



Wesley Dunyale Williams – Indecency with a Child



Melissa Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Ruben Aguirre Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Rena Lynn Arrazola – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Joe Angel Ramirez – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Alvin Joe Bridges – Aggravated Assault



Martin Chavez-Villanueva – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced



Joedy Alexander Gray – Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft



Jami Bailey – Possession of Methamphetamine