Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

George Richard Putt – Injury to Elderly


Adrian Nobles – Burglary of a Habitation


Jose Arias – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol 


Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence 


Cadie Lynn Lester – Assault Family Violence Enhanced 


Gloria Ann Santibanez – Possession of Methamphetamine


Dimitrik Lewis – Harassment of Public Servant


Kyvonic Keydrell Shivers – Assault Family Violence 


Johnny Curtis – Possession of Methamphetamine 


Jimmy Beaver – Possession of Methamphetamine 


Daniel Curtis Fox – Assault Family Violence Joseph Wesley Bertelson – Sexual Performance by Child

 
Roman Herrera – Injury to Child 


Brandon Carl Pihl – Burglary of Habitation, Assault Family Violence, Injury to a Child 


Wesley Dunyale Williams – Indecency with a Child 


Melissa Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine


Ruben Aguirre Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon


Rena Lynn Arrazola – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon


Joe Angel Ramirez – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine 


Alvin Joe Bridges – Aggravated Assault 


Martin Chavez-Villanueva – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced 


Joedy Alexander Gray – Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft


Jami Bailey – Possession of Methamphetamine 