Indicted: Owner of Lo LYFE Customs in Abilene accused of selling stolen vehicles

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of Lo LYFE Customs in Abilene, accused of selling stolen vehicles and stealing vehicles from customers, has been indicted.

Benjamin Yarger, 37, was indicted Thursday for Theft, Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine in connection to an investigation that took place in October.

Police executed a search warrant at Lo LYFE Customs on the 6100 block of Texas Avenue after observing a vehicle involved in a Theft case sitting at the business, as well as receiving reports that there were illegal drugs being sold from inside.

During the search warrant execution, two unknown suspects pulled up and opened fire, hitting someone at the business at least one time.

Yarger was taken into custody on a warrant, and several items, including meth, a pipe, and the vehicle involved in the theft case were seized from the Lo LYFE property.

The victim in the theft case told police she bought the vehicle from Lo LYFE and even signed paperwork with an employee, but they never let her pick it up, always saying it still needed work.

A subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to another customer, who was trying to trade it for a Range Rover, but he also was unable to pick up his new vehicle due to work needed.

