Indicted: Registered sex offender accused of abusing Abilene 12-year-old while ‘out of it’ on mushrooms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRB) – A registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old child while he was ‘out of it’ on mushrooms has been indicted.

Gorge Thompson, 36, was arrested Saturday for Indecency with a Child then released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Court documents state the child victim told police Thompson had given her alcohol to drink because it was her birthday, and it made her feel tired, she went to lie down in bed to watch a movie with Thompson and his girlfriend.

When she woke up, the documents state Thompson was touching her inappropriately.

Thompson told detectives he and his girlfriend did mushrooms before the child came over to his house and that he was ‘out of it’ when she was there and didn’t remember anything, according to the documents.

He also stated he “was ashamed of doing this” to the child, the documents reveal.

Thompson was convicted for a separate case of Indecency with a Child in 2011 and sentenced to probation, but he violated that probation in 2012 and received 5 years in prison.

Latest Posts: