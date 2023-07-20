Authorities say Marvin Jones Jr. still remains held in the Taylor County Jail on multiple warrants, including one for murder..

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A son accused of shooting and killing a man who was involved in an altercation with his father in Abilene has been indicted.

Marvin Jones, Jr. was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder, Evading Arrest, and Abandoning/Endangering a Child Thursday in connection to the death of Eric Tonche, who was shot and killed outside a home on the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue in May.

Court documents state an altercation between Tonche, a third party, and Jones Jr’s father Marvin Jones Sr. led to the fatal shooting.

The documents reveal Tonche and the third party were inside a vehicle on Capitol Avenue when Jones Sr, who had a known issue with the third party, approached.

UPDATE: Homicide in west Abilene, suspect arrested

Tonche and the third party then got out of the vehicle, according to the documents, which state the third party and Jones Sr. started to get into a physical altercation, prompting Jones Jr. to come outside from a home on Capitol Avenue and fire shots at Tonche and the third party, hitting Tonche at least one time.

Police were able to locate the the third party, who fled the scene during the shooting, and the documents state he identified Jones Jr. as the shooting suspect.

A witness also told police that they saw both Jones Sr. and Jones Jr. go into a home on Capital Avenue, then the documents state this witness say Jones Jr. exit with a child and leave in a vehicle.

He was later located near the Mall of Abilene.

No further information has been released.