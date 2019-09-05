Indicted: Suspected serial child predator accused of trying to meet 16-year-old for sex in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspected serial child predator taken into custody during an online sting operation in Abilene after allegedly trying to meet a 16-year-old for sex has been indicted.

Russell Baize, 63, was was indicted on one count of Prostitution and one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor following an Abilene PD sting operation conducted in May.

According to court documents, on May 9, Baize drove to a hotel where an undercover detective and a 16-year-old agreed to meet him. The court documents state that when he was told that the 16-year-old was there alone, he asked for her to be sent to his room.

However, other than agreeing to meet her, the documents state, “he would not confirm. . .through messaging that she would receive any money and it was decided to meet another day.”

Baize was arrested for the crime at a later date because detectives believed he did intend to have sex with the 16-year-old.

A search warrant was also executed at his home in Stamford, allowing detectives to seize multiple cell phones, his computer, and his vehicle.

Around a week after his arrest, police put out a plea on social media, saying they believe Baize may have preyed on actual child victims and asked anyone underage who may have been in contact with him to please come forward.

Baize was active in the livestock community, showing pigs in many local competitions.

Anyone who believes they know a child who may have been targeted or contacted by Baize is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 676-6610.

Baize was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $105,000.