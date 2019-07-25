Indicted: Taylor County man accused of sexually abusing child under age of 14

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 has been indicted.

Justin Zaborowski, 23, was indicted on Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Thursday in connection to reported assaults that occurred for years up until June of 2018.

Court documents state a child told a counselor in December of 2018 that she had been abused by Zaborowski.

She described multiple incidents of sexual abuse and inappropriate touching that Zaborowski allegedly engaged her in at a home in Merkel and also a second location in Clyde, beginning when she was just 12-years-old.

When questioned, the documents state Zaborowski, “admitted he might have touched [the child] inappropriately while asleep.”

He later confessed to touching the girl inappropriately at least 10 times, the documents reveal.

Zaborowski was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $70,000.