(KTLA) — An 11-month-old child was killed Sunday in California after a driver lost control of his vehicle, hopped a curb and struck a family of three as they were walking on the sidewalk, authorities announced.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the Las Flores area of Orange County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 54-year-old San Clemente man was traveling in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit the family as they were walking with their child in a stroller on the sidewalk.

The couple — a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman — and their infant, residents of Rancho Santa Margarita, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. CHP officials said that despite the efforts of Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, hospital doctors and nurses, the child succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

The 54-year-old driver, who was also taken to the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, CHP said.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not yet been released, and the crash remains under investigation.