JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inmate has died after a medical issue in Jones County.

The unnamed inmate suffered an undisclosed issue the early morning hours of August 3 and was transported to Anson General Hospital, where he then died.

No further information is released. His identity will be made public once next of kin notification is complete.

Texas Rangers are investigating this death.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional details.