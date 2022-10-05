MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail Tuesday remains at large.

Pedro Martinez, 44, was working as a trustee unloading a food supply truck when he was able to escape.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says there has been no sightings reported in the past 12 hours.

Martinez was initially in jail for drug charges and money laundering. Colorado City police are asking everyone to practice caution.

“Lock doors when possible and don’t leave keys in cars or pickup any strangers,” according to the Colorado City Police Department.

Police say Martinez is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He has a the following tattoos: stars on chest, letters on right legs, tattoo on inner middle finger, number on the right forearm, barbed wire on the left bicep.

He was last seen wearing his orange jail uniform with a white shirt underneath.

Anyone who sees Martinez is advised to call law enforcement immediately. The sheriff’s office is warning the public against taking police action themselves.

Call either the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (325)728-5261, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office at (325)573-3551, or another local law enforcement agency to report information on Martinez’s possible whereabouts.

