Intoxicated Brownwood man arrested, says he was shooting tires on thieves' vehicle

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An intoxicated Brownwood man who says he was shooting the tires on a vehicle being used by thieves has been arrested.

John Lee Hester, 62, is being held in the Brown County Jail on a $30,000 bond for Deadly Conduct.

A press release states officers began investigating Hester after receiving a report of a disturbance on the 300 block of Hackwood Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

While at the scene interviewing neighbors in the area, officers heard what the press release describes as "a rapid series of gunshots".

The officers followed the gunshots to a nearby residence on Dublin Street and found Hester walking from the backyard with a bloody shirt and slurred speech.

A 22-caliber rifle was recovered from his home and over 20 spent shell casings were located where Hester was first spotted.

"Hester was highly intoxicated and claimed to be shooting out the tires of a vehicle being used by thieves," the press release states.

Police believe Hester was actually shooting at an abandoned vehicle.