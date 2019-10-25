It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis

EVANSVILLE, Indiana– A dangerous and deadly drug is now being disguised to look like marijuana.
Police in Ohio found the substance that looked like pot but tested positive for fentanyl, heroin, Tramadol, and traces of meth.
Now police throughout the United States are being warned about the deadly mix of drugs, according to officials.
(WEHT contributed to this report)
