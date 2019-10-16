‘It wasn’t my job to watch a screen all day’ – Abilene day care manager accused of not reporting sex crimes testifies in court

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene day care manager accused of not reporting allegations of inappropriate behavior by an employee now charged with multiple child sex crimes testified during her trial Wednesday.

Amanda McKee, who served as manager of the Wylie Baptist Church Early Childhood Development Center, addressed a packed courtroom, saying “it wasn’t may job to watch a screen all day”, and that’s why she overlooked a lot of worker Benjamin Roberts’ behavior that employees and parents say was ‘strange’.

Day care worker Benjamin Roberts, 26, charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Surveillance videos played during Day 1 of McKee’s trial for Misdemeanor Failure to Report showed several instances of 26-year-old Roberts putting children on his lap while bouncing and kissing them.

One video showed him chest to chest with a child on his lap and another showed him standing in front of a different child, who was kneeling with his face toward Roberts during a ‘lice check’.

McKee says she did see children in Roberts’ lap, but it was “not like that”, so she didn’t feel compelled to look into the allegations of inappropriate behavior multiple parents and employees say they reported to her.

Reports including allegations that Roberts would following young children into the bathroom and that he would have an erection while they sat in his lap.



When asked why she didn’t report the allegations, McKee began crying, saying that if people had come forward to her with information like this, she would have done something about it.

The parents and employees who say they reported to McKee also testified and maintained they did tell McKee they were suspicious with how Roberts interacted with the children.

A total of 20 children were forensically interviewed in connection to Roberts and investigators believe he had sexual contact with at least 8.

Roberts was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in June 2018 and is also facing Federal Child Pornography charges.

He being held in jail without bond while waiting for his case to go to court.

