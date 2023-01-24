Shawn Adkins (left) is now being held in the Mitchell County Jail for the murder of Hailey Dunn (right).

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect accused of killing Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn has not been released from jail, despite a message indicating he was.

Monday, subscribers who were following the status of suspect Shawn Adkins on a tracking service called VINELink received a notification saying Adkins had been released from jail because he completed his sentence.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs told KTAB and KRBC this message was a glitch the system sent in error, and that Adkins remains behind bars at the Mitchell County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest in mid-2021.

Adkins is set to stand trial for Murder and Tampering with Evidence in April of this year in connection to Hailey’s disappearance and death.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.

He is now charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.