Jailhouse Interview: Suspect connected to Abilene murder says 22-year-old lover killed husband of 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman is speaking out from jail, describing the moments she says her lover of just a few weeks shot and killed her husband of 20 years.

Cassandra Greene, 35, is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a Hindering Apprehension charge for allegedly helping Malik Corbin, 22, flee the scene of the shooting, where Edward Daniels, 43, was shot and killed.

Greene says she and Daniels, her husband, were together for 20 years, since she was 16, but they were having marital issues, which prompted her to meet Corbin online.

She says she and Corbin were friends at first, talking for a few months then eventually forming a more intimate relationship after meeting just a few weeks ago.

October 11, the day Daniels was killed, Greene says Corbin had called her for a ride, so she – along with some of her children – went to pick him up.

While they were out, Greene says her daughter told her to come home to the apartment she and Daniels shared because he was upset, so she drove home with Corbin.

When they arrived, Greene claims Daniels saw Corbin and began calling him racial slurs, prompting Corbin to get out of the car.

Greene then describes hearing a bang, followed by her ears ringing and kids screaming, saying it took a minute for her to determine her husband had been shot.

She says she panicked, realizing Corbin had jumped into the driver’s seat of her car, so she says she got in the passenger seat to stop him but he drove away with her inside.

Police then pursued their vehicle, and Greene says she had her eyes closed during the entire chase and had no idea where they were going.

“I sat in that vehicle with my seat belt on as a passenger fearing for my life,” Greene told KTAB and KRBC.

The chase ended when Corbin stopped the car after driving the wrong way down the street near Post Oak Road and Danville Drive. Greene says she opened her eyes to officers surrounding the vehicle with their guns drawn.

Greene says she was then brought to the police station for questioning and it was not until then that she learned her husband had died.

“Not in my wildest imagination did I think anyone was going to get hurt,” Greene explains.

During the interview, Greene says she never lied to the officers, claiming she didn’t know where Corbin had stopped or where they were going during the chase because a medical issue caused her to blackout and she had her eyes closed.

Both Greene and Corbin remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bond.

Corbin, who has been charged with Murder as well as other felonies related to the investigation, declined to speak to KTAB and KRBC.

The Abilene Police Department issued the following statement in response to Greene’s interview:

On Monday, October 11, 2021, the Abilene Police Department arrested 22-year-old Malik Tyrese Corbin for the murder of 43-year-old Edward Daniels. Detectives also arrested Daniel’s spouse, 35-year-old Cassandra Greene on charges of Hindering Apprehension of Corbin. Detectives believe she played a role in hindering the apprehension of the person responsible for shooting her husband. The evidence gathered in the investigation supports the charges against both persons. In the interest of justice for Mr. Daniels, and his children, our Department will work with the District Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this case. The Agency would like to extend its condolences to Mr. Daniel’s family during their time of loss. Chief Marcus Dudley

Watch Greene’s full jailhouse interview in the video above.