Jones County searching for suspects who shot power line, wind measuring equipment

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who shot and damaged power line and wind measuring equipment last week.

The equipment was found shot at two different locations in the Ericksdahl area of Jones County Friday, one at the intersection of CR 241 and CR 212 and one on CR 249.

Police discovered tire tracks at both scenes that appear to be from an ATV or 4-wheeler vehicle.

They also found shell casings from what could be a .223 or 5.56 caliber rifle.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (325)823-3201.

On Friday, September 20th, 2019, Sgt. Soliz with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of CR… Posted by Jones County Sheriff's Office, Texas on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Latest Posts: