An Abilene teen has been charged with murder after a crime spree ended in a fatal crash.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A judge has ruled that an Abilene 13-year-old charged with murder must remain in a juvenile detention center for at least the next 10 days.

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, appeared in court for an initial detention hearing Thursday, just one day after he’s accused of driving a stolen vehicle that crashed and killed one of three other teens inside.

KTAB and KRBC were initially inside the courtroom, but since the juvenile is under the age of 14, both attorneys and the juvenile’s parents were able to object and prevent the media from attending the hearing.

However, the judge provided an update after the hearing, saying the juvenile will be held in the Juvenile Detention Center, having a hearing to decide if he should remain detained every 10 days, unless his attorney waives the hearing.

Police say the juvenile was driving a stolen Audi on a crime spree with three other teens, ages 13, 14, and 15, when he crashed into a traffic pole while speeding away from police, who tried to pull him over after watching the crime spree on a social media live stream Wednesday morning.

The 13-year-old who was killed was pinned inside the vehicle upon impact and died en route to the hospital, and the other two teens were hospitalized but expected to survive.

It’s currently unknown if the other surviving teens will be facing charges in connection to the crime spree, which involved a stolen vehicle and a theft at a convenience store in Clyde.

