ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspicious man who was knocking on doors in an Abilene neighborhood was arrested after a brief chase Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a backyard on Briarwood Street around 3:30 p.m.

Residents of a nearby neighborhood report they called police because he had been knocking on random doors asking for money.

When officers contacted him, he ran and a brief pursuit ensued.

No further information, including which charges the suspect is facing, has been released.