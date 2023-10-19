EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects fled on foot during a pursuit off I-20 in Eastland County Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit happened following an attempted traffic stop on the interstate just outside of Cisco, where a vehicle full of three suspects began fleeing from police.

During the pursuit, the vehicle pulled over in Cisco and a passenger got out and fled on foot. This suspect has not been located.

After leading authorities down the access road to an area in between mile markers 310 and 311, the vehicle stopped. Officers were able to arrest the 2nd passenger, but the driver of the vehicle was also able to flee on foot into a nearby wooded area.

A manhunt is now underway for both the passenger and driver who fled. Their identities have not been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details on this breaking news.