KTAB, KRBC apologize for using incorrect mugshot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC are apologizing for using an incorrect mugshot in a story on grand jury indictments posted earlier this week.
Thursday, Eric Moreno, 39, was indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous.
KTAB and KRBC accidentally posted the mugshot of Eric Moreno, 18, instead and shared it to social media.
We would like to relay the following message to Eric and his family:
When we make a mistake, we own up to it. We apologize to Eric and his family for the confusion and hardship this has caused. We have enacted measures to make sure this will never happen.
The mugshot has been corrected on every platform it appeared.
Latest Posts:
- Texas Rangers announce details of DoppelRangers program
- Vanessa Guillen murder raises questions about how female service members are treated
- Friday, July 10: Heat Advisory through Sunday evening
- ‘US needs more testing to confront COVID outbreak’
- Gov. Greg Abbott extends COVID-19 disaster declaration in Texas