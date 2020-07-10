KTAB, KRBC apologize for using incorrect mugshot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC are apologizing for using an incorrect mugshot in a story on grand jury indictments posted earlier this week.

Thursday, Eric Moreno, 39, was indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous.

Eric Moreno, 39, indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Child

KTAB and KRBC accidentally posted the mugshot of Eric Moreno, 18, instead and shared it to social media.

We would like to relay the following message to Eric and his family:

When we make a mistake, we own up to it. We apologize to Eric and his family for the confusion and hardship this has caused. We have enacted measures to make sure this will never happen.

The mugshot has been corrected on every platform it appeared.

Latest Posts: