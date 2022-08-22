Lawrence Wright has been charged for child pornography.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Lawn man accused of viewing and uploading child pornography online has been arrested.

Lawrence Wright was taken into custody Friday for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and was released from jail the next day after posting a $30,000 bond.

An arrest report states a search warrant was executed at Wright’s home and he was taken into custody.

During a subsequent interview, the warrant states Wright admitted to viewing and uploading the child pornography.

No further information has been released.