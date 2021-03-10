Ling Ding arrested for prostitution at Abilene massage parlor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A New York woman is behind bars in Taylor County after getting busting during a prostitution sting at an Abilene massage parlor.

Ling Ding, 49, was arrested at a parlor on the 4500 block of Buffalo Gap Road then released from jail after posting a $500 bond for misdemeanor prostitution.

Ding’s arrest report states she agreed, “to perform sexual acts for money on an undercover officer.”

The sting operation took place around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It does not appear like any additional arrests were made in connection to this crime.