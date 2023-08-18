Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Matthew Bishop – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Leonardo Guerrero – Retaliation
Jorge Valle – Possession of Methamphetamine
Michael Peter Martinez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Konrad Deiss – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Lisdexamfetamine
Steven Flores – Evading Arrest
Jose Cardona – Impersonate Public Servant
Mackenzie Christopher Chastang – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Angelica Lorina Flores – Possession of Methamphetamine
April Riojas –Possession of Methamphetamine
Santos Lujerio Rodriguez – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Michael Charles Hill – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Alyssa Megan Claxton – Assault EMS Personnel
Carolina Garcia – Assault of a Pregnant Person, Endangerment of a Child
Erica Nicole Simmons – Possession of Dihydrocodeinone with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Dihydrocodeinone
Robert Susman – Credit Card Abuse
Diamond Beaver – Assault Family Violence
Matthew Bishop – Violation of Protective Order
William Cole Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Damien Datrion Joiner – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest
Christi Meadows – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Jessie Wayne Willis – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Roger Edward Whetstone – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty
Jason James Suggs – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child
Stacy Mims – Burglary of Building, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Aureliano Gonzales – Escape with Arrested, Possession of Methamphetamine
Steven Davila – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
William Cole Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine
Myra Casey – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kathy Marie Patterson – Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Tamper with Evidence
Dameion Pryor – Credit Card Abuse
James Dorsey – Theft
Keosha Brown – Forgery
April Nchekwube – Forgery
Frederick Faesha Johnson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana
Jaquon Byree Thompson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana
Deshawn Donnell McDonald – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana
Gabriel Isaac Martinez – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana
Kara Jones – Injury to Child
JD Skiles – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Clark O’Neal Turner, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated with Child, Endangering a Child
Leo Garcia Pena – Driving While Intoxicated
Roberto Riojas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Gabriella Valdez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Diamond Beaver – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ryan Thomas Fowler – Possession of Methamphetamine
Adriana Josefa Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine
Michael Kelly – Possession of Methamphetamine
Daniel Thurman Mann – Possession of Methamphetamine
Eve Ortega – Possession of Methamphetamine
Elizabeth Cortinaz – Possession of Methamphetamine
Chevin Charlene Brothers – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kayla Denae Black – Possession of Marihuana
Ty’Jvon Traylor – Possession of Methamphetamine
Troy O’Neal Robinson – Possession of Cocaine