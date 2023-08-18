Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Matthew Bishop – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Leonardo Guerrero – Retaliation

Jorge Valle – Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Peter Martinez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Konrad Deiss – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Lisdexamfetamine

Steven Flores – Evading Arrest

Jose Cardona – Impersonate Public Servant

Mackenzie Christopher Chastang – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Angelica Lorina Flores – Possession of Methamphetamine

April Riojas –Possession of Methamphetamine

Santos Lujerio Rodriguez – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Michael Charles Hill – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Alyssa Megan Claxton – Assault EMS Personnel

Carolina Garcia – Assault of a Pregnant Person, Endangerment of a Child

Erica Nicole Simmons – Possession of Dihydrocodeinone with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Dihydrocodeinone

Robert Susman – Credit Card Abuse

Diamond Beaver – Assault Family Violence

Matthew Bishop – Violation of Protective Order

William Cole Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Damien Datrion Joiner – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest

Christi Meadows – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Jessie Wayne Willis – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility

Roger Edward Whetstone – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty

Jason James Suggs – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

Stacy Mims – Burglary of Building, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Aureliano Gonzales – Escape with Arrested, Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Davila – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

William Cole Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine

Myra Casey – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kathy Marie Patterson – Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Tamper with Evidence

Dameion Pryor – Credit Card Abuse

James Dorsey – Theft

Keosha Brown – Forgery

April Nchekwube – Forgery

Frederick Faesha Johnson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana

Jaquon Byree Thompson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana

Deshawn Donnell McDonald – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana

Gabriel Isaac Martinez – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana

Kara Jones – Injury to Child

JD Skiles – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Clark O’Neal Turner, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated with Child, Endangering a Child

Leo Garcia Pena – Driving While Intoxicated

Roberto Riojas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Gabriella Valdez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Diamond Beaver – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ryan Thomas Fowler – Possession of Methamphetamine

Adriana Josefa Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Kelly – Possession of Methamphetamine

Daniel Thurman Mann – Possession of Methamphetamine

Eve Ortega – Possession of Methamphetamine

Elizabeth Cortinaz – Possession of Methamphetamine

Chevin Charlene Brothers – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kayla Denae Black – Possession of Marihuana

Ty’Jvon Traylor – Possession of Methamphetamine

Troy O’Neal Robinson – Possession of Cocaine