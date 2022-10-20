Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person
Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine
Laura Jo Reeves – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Powers – Possession of Methamphetamine
William Robert Henley – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Zachary Cain – Evading Arrest
Lawrence Glover – Possession of Methamphetamine
Alayah Mackshay Love – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Gregory Kernard Alridge – Assault Family Violence
Rafael Arturo Molinar – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Andrew Michael Womack – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Angela Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kaitlyn Parr – Assault Family Violence
John Townes – Theft
Timothy Baker -Evading Arrest, Possession of Marihuana
Zytreyveon Barnes – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Leigh Folger – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kabura Yeremia – Evading Arrest
Luis Turcios Lopez – Aggravated Robbery
Devin Oberembt – Evading Arrest
Jared Torrez – Assault Family Violence
Tayveon Lewis Booker – Evading Arrest
Roman Da’von McCree – Assault Family Violence
Monty Lee Lang – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Lorene Foreman – Fraudulent Securing Document Execution
Michael Marchant – Possession of Methamphetamine
Manuel Salazar Martinez – Repeated Violation of Protective Order
Christian Hernandez – Injury to Child
Terry Leroy Stanfill, III – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine
Willie Ray Mayes, Jr. – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Richard Fuqua – Theft of Elderly
Kristofer Zane Greenwood – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence
Mike Harrison Barber – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Myron Britt – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child
Andrew Matthew Cordova – Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Colton Zane Greer – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver
April Cash – Possession of Methamphetamine
Gregario Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine