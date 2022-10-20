Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person

Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine

Laura Jo Reeves – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Powers – Possession of Methamphetamine

William Robert Henley – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Zachary Cain – Evading Arrest

Lawrence Glover – Possession of Methamphetamine

Alayah Mackshay Love – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Gregory Kernard Alridge – Assault Family Violence

Rafael Arturo Molinar – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Andrew Michael Womack – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Angela Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kaitlyn Parr – Assault Family Violence

John Townes – Theft

Timothy Baker -Evading Arrest, Possession of Marihuana

Zytreyveon Barnes – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Leigh Folger – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kabura Yeremia – Evading Arrest

Luis Turcios Lopez – Aggravated Robbery

Devin Oberembt – Evading Arrest

Jared Torrez – Assault Family Violence

Tayveon Lewis Booker – Evading Arrest

Roman Da’von McCree – Assault Family Violence

Monty Lee Lang – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Lorene Foreman – Fraudulent Securing Document Execution

Michael Marchant – Possession of Methamphetamine

Manuel Salazar Martinez – Repeated Violation of Protective Order

Christian Hernandez – Injury to Child

Terry Leroy Stanfill, III – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine

Willie Ray Mayes, Jr. – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Richard Fuqua – Theft of Elderly

Kristofer Zane Greenwood – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Mike Harrison Barber – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Myron Britt – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child

Andrew Matthew Cordova – Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Colton Zane Greer – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver

April Cash – Possession of Methamphetamine

Gregario Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine