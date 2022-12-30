Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 29. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Susan Worley – Possession of Methamphetamine

Terrence Neal Johnson – Burglary of Habitation

Brandon King – Possession of Amphetamine

Andron Rain – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Dale Scott Davis – Burglary of Habitation

Shawn Robert Breeding – Theft

Lashonda Catrice Hunter – Theft

John Martinez – Injury to Child

Carl Wendell Grimmer – Evading Arrest

Scott Bartlett – Possession of Methamphetamine

Julie Kerstin Garcia – Theft Enhanced

Lashonda Catrice Hunter – Theft Enhanced

Manuel Sanchez – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Raul Juarez – Assault Family Violence

Darryl Montes – Theft Enhanced

Clyde Wells Allen, IV – Possession of Child Pornography, Promotion of Child Pornography, Online Solicitation of a Minor

David Daniel Couder, Jr. – Soliciting Prostitution

Shawn Ryan Pina – Sexual Assault of a Child

Simon Chin – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information (Elderly)

Rachel Whitehead – Exploitation of the Elderly

Jose Antonio Sanchez, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Zachary Shane Ezzell – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Terry Rodriguez – Possession of Heroin

Doyle Pittsinger, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Cody Young Rex – Possession of Methamphetamine

Victoria Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine

Angel Lerma – Possession of Methamphetamine