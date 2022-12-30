Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 29. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Susan Worley – Possession of Methamphetamine
Terrence Neal Johnson – Burglary of Habitation
Brandon King – Possession of Amphetamine
Andron Rain – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Dale Scott Davis – Burglary of Habitation
Shawn Robert Breeding – Theft
Lashonda Catrice Hunter – Theft
John Martinez – Injury to Child
Carl Wendell Grimmer – Evading Arrest
Scott Bartlett – Possession of Methamphetamine
Julie Kerstin Garcia – Theft Enhanced
Lashonda Catrice Hunter – Theft Enhanced
Manuel Sanchez – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Raul Juarez – Assault Family Violence
Darryl Montes – Theft Enhanced
Clyde Wells Allen, IV – Possession of Child Pornography, Promotion of Child Pornography, Online Solicitation of a Minor
David Daniel Couder, Jr. – Soliciting Prostitution
Shawn Ryan Pina – Sexual Assault of a Child
Simon Chin – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information (Elderly)
Rachel Whitehead – Exploitation of the Elderly
Jose Antonio Sanchez, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Zachary Shane Ezzell – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Terry Rodriguez – Possession of Heroin
Doyle Pittsinger, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Cody Young Rex – Possession of Methamphetamine
Victoria Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine
Angel Lerma – Possession of Methamphetamine