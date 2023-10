Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 12. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Carlos Benavides Jr. – Assault Peace Officer

Demarcus Titus – Forgery

Julie Ann Quaresma – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Ezekiel Sepeda – Evading Arrest

Hunter Yarbrough – Assault Family Violence

Richard William Ray Jr. – Aggravated Assault

Ruben Angel Diamond Fuentes Sr. – Tampering With Evidence

Jessie Fry – Burglary of Building

Jason Lyn Tully – Assault of Peace Officer

Thomas James Blackstock – Theft Enhanced

Sostenes Jimenez – Evading Arrest

Geroge Kevin Brown – Theft, Theft Enhanced, Theft Elderly

David Davila – Theft Enhanced

Clayton Lawrence Ford – Possession of Methamphetamine

Daxton Lloyd Deal – Driving While Intoxicated with Child

Serenity McKayla Gloria – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Alexis Luna – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Jonathan Matthew Williams – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Daniel Bray – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

David Vance Smith Jr. – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

Justin Boiles – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kelynn Jaresh – Unauthorized Absence from Substance Abuse Facility

Eric Welch – Burglary of Building

Daemon Drake Higgins – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Meeaayiah Jones – Forgery, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

Kyle Jackson Lucas – Debit Card Abuse

Tanisha Jones – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

Jimmie Lee Cooper – Driving While Intoxicated

Casey Lee Flannagan – Possession of Methamphetamine

Lynda Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine

Crissy Michelle Hamilton – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ashley Dawn Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine