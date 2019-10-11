Live PD show to feature Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Popular cable TV show Live PD is going to feature the Abilene Police Department.
A segment airing on A&E either Friday or Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. central time will showcase a wanted bank robber who’s targeted multiple banks in the Abilene area, most recently ambushing an employee who was opening up at First State Bank on S Treadaway Blvd last month.
The employee, 39-year banking veteran Jill Beatty, complied at first but fought the armed robber as soon as her co-worker arrived.
He fled empty handed and Beatty’s heroic efforts were caught on surveillance camera, earning her recognition at this year’s National Night Out.
Abilene police released the following description of the suspect during a press conference:
- black man
- 40s or 50s
- Height 5’6”
- Thin build
- Partial grey facial hair only on chin
- Walks with pronounced limp (spec left leg)
- Wearing same gloves in 2016 gloves (black carpenter gloves, white finger tips)
- Black ski mask with holes cut out for eyes and mouth during two of the three robberies.
The same same is accused of committing similar bank robberies in the area in 2015 and 2016.
Latest Posts: