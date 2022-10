SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning.

School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.”

The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the situation.

Police have given an “all clear”, and class resumed as normal just before noon Wednesday.

No further information has been released.