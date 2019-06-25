Lubbock murder suspect arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Lubbock murder suspect has been arrested in Abilene.

Michael Anthony Jimenez, 38, was booked into the Taylor County Jail Tuesday for a Murder warrant issued out of Lubbock County. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Jimenez is accused of killing 51-year-old Army veteran Cristino Gil Ortiz in February.

Ortiz, who was known to be homeless, was found dead at an apartment provided to him by veteran’s aid services in November.

Lubbock police then featured Jimenez, who was also homeless, as part of their Wanted Wednesday social media imitative.