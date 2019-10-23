Man accused of assaulting dancer at Abilene adult club

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of assaulting a dancer at an Abilene adult club has been arrested.

Zachary Johnson, 28, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning for Sexual Assault after an incident reported at Cloud Nine on the 2600 block of East Hwy 80.

An arrest report reveals Johnson is accused of entering the club around 1:45 a.m. and assaulting a dancer in a private room.

The dancer told police Johnson asked her for a private dance, and when they were alone, he forced her to engage in various acts of sexual activity.

“She was able to fight him off and fled the room,” the report reveals.

Johnson left his phone number with a different employee, and when police called, he answered.

He was arrested at a store down the street and remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the owner of Cloud Nine for a statement.

This article will be updated if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: