Mack Anthony Henson has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Restraint.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of assaulting a woman in Callahan County, who family members say was found naked and doused in gasoline, has been arrested.

Mack Anthony Henson was taken into custody Sunday for Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Restraint: Expose to Serious Bodily Injury in connection to the allegations.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was called to a home off CR 119 just after midnight because someone reported a man was beating on their door.

When officers arrived, the Sheriff’s Office states they found a woman on the road nearby who was naked and appeared badly beaten.

Family members of this woman told KTAB and KRBC that not only was she naked, she was barefoot and wrapped in a shower curtain, doused in gasoline, and beaten so badly, her eyes were swollen shut and she had other traumatic injuries.

These family members say the victim was bound with duct tape and held against her will before she escaped and ran as far as she could without stopping, eventually running into law enforcement.

She was hospitalized to receive treatment for her injuries.

Investigators were able to get a statement from the victim and determine Henson was the suspect involved in the crime.

Family members say Henson has been arrested for assaulting another victim in the past, and they are worried he may assault someone again.

He now remains held in the Callahan County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.