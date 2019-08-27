Man accused of sexually assaulting woman while they watched movie at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while they watched movies at a south Abilene home.

Ryan Firl, 26, was arrested Monday for Sexual Assault then released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Court documents state the victim came forward to police in March, saying she went over to Firl’s house to watch a movie when she was sexually assaulted.

She says she was sitting next to him when he began to touch her inappropriately while she was telling him ‘no’, according to the documents.

He then allegedly began to touch her more forcibly while she tried to fight off his advances while saying ‘no’. The documents state he eventually forced her to engage in various instances of sexual activity.

The victim did have visible injuries for the alleged assault, the documents claim.