TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of shooting at electric workers in Taylor County has been sentenced to probation.

Derek Holdridge received a 4-year-probation sentence for a Criminal Mischief charge Thursday in connection to the shooting that happened on Derstine Road in Tye in January.

Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop told KTAB and KRBC Taylor Electric Co-op employees were on site fixing an outage reported in the area when Holdridge came out of the home and opened fire, first shooting into the air then pointing at the employees and shooting.

No one was hit by the bullets, but electric equipment and wires, including a transformer, was damaged.

Sheriff Bishop says his deputies quickly established a perimeter around the home and tried to make contact after the shooting, but no one inside was answering, so the Abilene Police Department SWAT team was called for backup.

Holdridge was initially charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault as well but was only found guilty of Criminal Mischief.