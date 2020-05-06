Airmn arrested after child pornography bust at Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Airman was arrested after a child pornography bust at Dyess Air Force Base.

Yi Huang, 23. was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a home on the 400 block of Avenue D on Dyess Air Force Base.

He’s now being held in the Taylor County Jail for Promotion of Child Pornography.

A police report states, “Huang is accused of downloading and uploading child pornography through the use of the internet.”

Electronic devices were seized from the home and Huang’s vehicle during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

