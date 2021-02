SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Sweetwater man was arrested after firing at least six shots from the parking lot of a strip club located in Taylor County.

Brandon Jones, 30, was arrested for Deadly Conduct, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm; Additionally, the defendant was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after authorities found large amounts of cocaine and U.S Currency in his residence.