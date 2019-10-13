Man arrested for double homicide in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Saturday night in Callahan County, he was charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Dixon was arrested Saturday night near the Love’s Travel Stop in Baird.

According to authorities, the bodies were found on County Road 324 between Baird and Putman.



The identity of the victims was not immediately released.

Dixon was charged with possession of controlled substance, assault on a police officer, escape, possession of marijuana, and two counts of capital murder. Dixon was already wanted for two warrants in different counties.

Dixon’s bond was set at $1.8 million.

