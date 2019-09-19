Man arrested for soliciting explicit pictures from Abilene teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of soliciting pictures from an Abilene teen has been arrested.
Jerren Campbell, 21, of Magnolia, Texas, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Sexual Performance by Child Wednesday.
An arrest report states that during an interview with police, Campbell admitted to, “communicating with a 15 year old female in a sexual manner and requesting for her to send naked pictures of herself.”
Campbell was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
