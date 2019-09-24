Man breaks into house he used to live in because he ‘felt at home’, homeowner says

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) –– Bob Bishoff and his fiance were sleeping in the bedroom of their home in Seminole when she heard noises at the other end of the house.

When she went to investigate, she discovered the office door was closed, which is not normal. Bishoff is still shaking his head in disbelief at what they discovered.

“Then she says, ‘Oh my God, Bob, there’s somebody in the house. There’s somebody in our house,'” Bishoff said. “So I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I get up and go to the other side of the house and the door is closed and now the bathroom door is closed and somebody’s flushing the toilet! “

Pinellas County deputies identified the man as 25-year-old Dylan Hoyt. He used to live at the home and apparently felt at home there.

Bishoff says Hoyt didn’t attempt to conceal his identity. After hearing the toilet flush, Bishoff yelled at the man.

“So I yelled, and I said, ‘who’s in there?’ He says, ‘It’s Dylan.’ I said, ‘Dylan, who are you?’ He said, ‘I used to live here,'” said Bishoff. “I said, ‘You don’t live here any more! Get out of my house.'”

Hoyt ran down the street. Bishoff followed him to make sure he was truly leaving. When he returned to his home, his fiance told him she felt Hoyt would be back, and for good reason. “He left his wallet, his phone, his keys, his everything,” said Bishoff. “I said, okay, he’s coming back for that.”

According to the arrest report, Pinellas deputies used a K-9 to track Hoyt down a short distance away from Bishoff’s home. He’s currently facing a burglary of an occupied dwelling charge. Deputies are holding him in jail on a $10,000 bond.

