Man charged with smuggling 7 persons after traffic stop on I-20 in Tye

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been charged with smuggling 7 persons after a traffic stop on I-20 in Tye.

Melquis Garcia, 19, was arrested for Smuggling of Persons following the traffic stop Saturday. He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a bond totaling $105,000.

Tye Police Chief Jay Strong told KTAB and KRBC Garcia was driving 95 miles-per-hour when the speed limit was 75 miles-per-hour, prompting the traffic stop.

Responding officers then observed signs that Garcia was smuggling, allowing them to recover 7 other persons from inside his SUV.

All 7 persons were found to be undocumented immigrants. Most of them cooperated with police, saying they paid anywhere from $1,000 to $7,000 to enter the country and that they didn’t know their driver beforehand.

Chief Strong says Tye PD deals with more smuggling cases than usual due to the city’s central location right off a main interstate.

Latest Posts: