ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene.

According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area.

Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating this case as a homicide. No arrests have been made and no other information has been released at this time.

