TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect identified in a shooting at Jaguars Gentlemen Club has been indicted. Garon Wallace Jr. has been booked into the Taylor County Jail for first-degree felony murder.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

Just before 4:00 a.m. on April 8, 2023, officers were called out to Jaguars Gentlemen Club in Tye. They discovered 26-year-old David Jordan suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wallace remains in the Taylor County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional updates.

Previous coverage: