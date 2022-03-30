ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man questioned by police after a bank robbery in Abilene has been arrested on Federal charges.

Fernando Enriquez was booked into the Taylor County Jail Tuesday night on an unspecified Federal charge.

KTAB and KRBC shot footage of Enriquez being contacted by police at an Allsup’s in Merkel following the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene Tuesday morning. He was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one witnesses saw the robber use to flee the scene.

Enriquez was then taken from the gas station to Abilene for questioning. Police have not confirmed if his Federal charge is directly related to the robbery but BigCountryHomepage.com expects clarification soon.

Witnesses of the robbery said a man walked into Chase Bank around 9:35 a.m., set a gun on the counter, and demanded everything in the drawer before fleeing. Three customers were inside at the time and didn’t realize there was a robbery going on until a 2nd employee alerted them to the situation.

It’s unknown how much cash the suspect was able to steal.

More information about this robbery and Enriquez’s possible involvement will be released soon. Check back for any updates!