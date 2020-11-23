Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate.
Deskin did not immediately return a request for comment.
Video widely shared on social media shows Deskins blowing air on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask.
The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club, where the president was playing.
Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.
Latest Posts:
- INVESTIGATION: Texas police file hundreds of custodial death reports late, incomplete
- Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
- AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’
- 15-year-old girl who beat cancer last summer dies of COVID-19
- Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?