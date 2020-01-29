Update: Abilene homicide victim was found lying in parking lot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police say the first homicide victim of the year was found lying in a parking lot.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Little Elm Condominiums on the 600 block of Ruidosa Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released pending next of kin notification. A police spokesman only identified the victim as being Hispanic.

Any information as to suspects was not yet available.

As of 12:30 a.m., police were still canvassing the area and investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.

