Man shot, another stabbed during gathering at Abilene home overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two men are hospitalized with serious injuries after a violent fight broke out during a gathering at an Abilene home overnight.

The incident happened at a home on the 2100 block of Burger Street around 2:00 a.m.

Police at the scene say a disturbance at the gathering escalated to shots being fired.

Only the two men who lived inside the home – males in their 30s – were injured. One was shot and one was stabbed during the disturbance. They are both in serious condition.

No further information was released.

