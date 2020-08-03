Man shot multiple times at Abilene apartment complex, suspect unidentified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot multiple times at an Abilene apartment complex over the weekend, and the suspect remains unidentified.

Police say a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside an apartment on the 300 block of N Jefferson Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The offender was not on scene when officers arrived and the victim did not know who shot him,” according to a police report.

This incident is now under investigation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed.

Latest Posts: