Man shot multiple times at Abilene apartment complex, suspect unidentified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot multiple times at an Abilene apartment complex over the weekend, and the suspect remains unidentified.
Police say a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside an apartment on the 300 block of N Jefferson Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
“The offender was not on scene when officers arrived and the victim did not know who shot him,” according to a police report.
This incident is now under investigation for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed.
