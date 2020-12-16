PORTLAND, Maine. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., a man in Portland, Maine was arrested after multiple 911 calls reported that a man was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s.
Responding officers found the man at a nearby inn and he was arrested without further incident.
Police say that the man, identified as 26-year-old Alice Sweet, walked behind the counter and revved the chainsaw at employees who were preparing food. He then stole a drink and some food.
Investigators say Sweet chased the McDonald’s manager when confronted in the parking lot. Sweet also allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot with the chainsaw.
Sweet was charged with Robbery, Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
MORE HEADLINES:
Latest Posts:
- Little-known Texas-based company gets scrutiny over hack, stock sales
- Inmates facing big virus risks not near top of vaccine lists
- Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot
- When manager found mom and 5 kids living in vacant apartment, she didn’t call police. She helped
- Nebraska baby has brain swelling from COVID-19