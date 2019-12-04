Mann Middle School teacher identified as suspect in human trafficking case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Mann Middle School teacher has been identified as a suspect involved in a human trafficking case.

Math teacher Jim Counts was one of 15 men whose selfies were released by the Abilene Police Department as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Police were hoping to identify the men, who are accused of sending the selfies to a sex trafficking victim they were soliciting for sex.

The victim, identified only as an Asian woman in her 30s, told investigators she was trafficked from overseas to a hotel room in Abilene, where she was solicited for sex from at least 20 different men, including Counts.

All but four of the men have been identified and will likely be charged with misdemeanor prostitution.

Chief Stan Standridge says the suspect accused of flying the victim to the Abilene hotel room lives in another state.

Law enforcement in that state as well as the FBI are now assisting the Abilene Police Department.

Abilene ISD placed Counts on administrative leave as soon as they were made aware he was involved a human trafficking investigation.

They released the following statement regarding their decision:

“Late Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene ISD was made aware that one of its teachers at Mann Middle School was one of 15 male subjects that the Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit needed help in locating. As soon as we were able to positively identify the teacher, he was immediately placed on administrative leave. At no time was the teacher in front of students after we learned that he was part of an ongoing police investigation. The AISD will cooperate fully with the police in this matter.”

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates if additional information on this human trafficking investigation are released.

