Masked robber targets north Abilene convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked robber targeted a north Abilene convenience store Thursday night.

The robbery happened on the 1200 block of Grape Street just before midnight.

“He put the clerk in imminent fear of bodily injury,” according to a press release.

It’s unknown if a weapon was used or what was stolen.

