Masked robber targets north Abilene convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked robber targeted a north Abilene convenience store Thursday night.
The robbery happened on the 1200 block of Grape Street just before midnight.
“He put the clerk in imminent fear of bodily injury,” according to a press release.
It’s unknown if a weapon was used or what was stolen.
Latest Posts:
- Ft. Hood soldier dies after physical training
- Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart
- Deadline quickly approaching to complete the 2020 U.S. census
- Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’
- Canada’s top doctor: No kissing, wear a mask during sex to reduce COVID-19 risk